Liam Cooper jokes about Leeds star's Ezgjan Alioski's stupidity

Ezgjan Alioski is a big personality at Leeds United these days.

Liam Cooper has joked that he is forever telling Leeds United team-mate Ezgjan Alioski to shut up.

The Macedonia international has become a cult figure in West Yorkshire over the past year or so.

In addition to becoming one of the Championship's best left-backs under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, Alioski's personality has also made him a very popular figure among United fans.

The 27-year-old is the subject of a regular feature on Leeds' official Twitter feed called Gjanni Cam, in which Alioski pulls some sort of harmless stunt before kickoff.

Whether it's shaking the tunnel at Elland Road for no apparent reason, or staring right down the lense of a camera, the former Lugano star is a reliable source of pre-match entertainment for fans in attendance or watching online.

But Whites captain Liam Cooper has revealed that he's more annoying than endearing behind the scenes.

He told LUTV when asked who his funniest team-mate is: "I think Ali's funny because he's just so stupid. There's always a noise or something coming out of his mouth. It does get annoying and I have to tell sometimes to shut up. So yeah Ali just for pure stupidity."