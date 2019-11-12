Lewis Ferguson links suggest Andy King's Rangers career is over already

Andy King has played just two Scottish Premiership games since joining Steven Gerrard's Rangers on loan from Leicester City.

When Rangers were linked with a move for Andy King late in the summer transfer window, the immediate response was to write this off as idle paper talk. Steven Gerrard already had a whole host of talented midfielders at his disposal after all so why on earth would he need another?

So imagine the surprise of Gers fans everywhere when King was snapped posing for photos at Ibrox in mid-August with Gerrard telling the Sunday Post that he jumped at a ‘fantastic offer’ to sign the 2016 Premier League winner on loan from Leicester City.

A Wales international with 50 international caps to his name, King’s arrival added experience and big-game nous to a Rangers squad short in both departments.

Subscribe

But even if he has made an impact in the dressing room, the 31-year-old has quickly become the forgotten man on the terraces.

He’s featured in just two of Rangers’ Scottish Premiership games and, while there has been the odd injury problem, it is hard to see how King gets back into the team even when fully fit. Ryan Jack is playing the best football of his career, Glenn Kamara and Joe Aribo are going from strength to strength while Steven Davis is rolling back the years at the heart of midfield.

And with the Scottish Sun claiming that the Glasgow giants are weighing up a January move for Aberdeen enforcer Lewis Ferguson, nephew of former Ibrox captain Barry, yet more questions will be asked about the decision to bring King north of the border.

The report adds that 20-year-old Ferguson has been identified as a replacement for Kamara with clubs sniffing around the Finland international.

But suggestions that Rangers will attempt to buy Ferguson rather than bring King in on from the cold certainly raise doubts about what sort of a role this summer signing will play over the next few months. This is a deal which didn't make much sense at the time and looks even stranger now.