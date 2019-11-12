Quick links

Leeds United move for Ayala would give much needed security at centre-back

Dan Coombs
Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough (L) and Kamil Grosicki of Hull City (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at the KCOM Stadium on April...
Leeds are reportedly eyeing a move for Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala.

Lewis Wing of Middlesbrough celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Middlesbrough and Crystal...

Leeds United are reportedly looking at moving for Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala in the transfer window, the Northern Echo report.

The 29-year-old would be an experienced option for a Leeds side which is thin at centre-back and has suffered injuries this season.

Leeds are reliant on a central defensive partnership of Liam Cooper and Ben White.

 

White is just on loan, and his superb performances make it unlikely that Brighton will let him leave permanently.

This means Leeds need to find a new centre-back, both for the short term and long term.

A move for Ayala would be smart as he is experienced playing in the Championship, but he also has Premier League experience too.

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion at Riverside Stadium on August...

The Argentine will not take long to settle at Leeds if he moved mid-season, while he could have a point to prove if  Leeds win promotion.

Moving for an older player is not Marcelo Bielsa's usual style, although he did sign Barry Douglas who was 28 during his first summer in charge.

Leeds do have statistically the best defence in the Championship, but if there is one thing they lack it is experience.

Ayala is a worthy exception to make, adding a new perspective, providing depth in case of an injury crisis, and acting as a stop gap replacement for Ben White once this season is done.

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion at Riverside Stadium on August 24, 2018 in...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

