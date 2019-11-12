Leeds United move for Ayala would give much needed security at centre-back

Leeds are reportedly eyeing a move for Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala.

Leeds United are reportedly looking at moving for Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala in the transfer window, the Northern Echo report.

The 29-year-old would be an experienced option for a Leeds side which is thin at centre-back and has suffered injuries this season.

Leeds are reliant on a central defensive partnership of Liam Cooper and Ben White.

White is just on loan, and his superb performances make it unlikely that Brighton will let him leave permanently.

This means Leeds need to find a new centre-back, both for the short term and long term.

A move for Ayala would be smart as he is experienced playing in the Championship, but he also has Premier League experience too.

The Argentine will not take long to settle at Leeds if he moved mid-season, while he could have a point to prove if Leeds win promotion.

Moving for an older player is not Marcelo Bielsa's usual style, although he did sign Barry Douglas who was 28 during his first summer in charge.

Leeds do have statistically the best defence in the Championship, but if there is one thing they lack it is experience.

Ayala is a worthy exception to make, adding a new perspective, providing depth in case of an injury crisis, and acting as a stop gap replacement for Ben White once this season is done.