Leeds' Leif Davis deal could benefit Rangers over Aaron Hickey

Leeds United and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have been linked with the teenage prodigy.

Leeds United might've just helped to clear the path for Rangers to make a January signing.

On Monday, the Elland Road club announced that they had signed Leif Davis up to a new contract, tying him to the club until 2023.

That's significant because Davis is a left-back, and Leeds and Rangers were among two of the clubs battling for Aaron Hickey, if rumours are believed [The Scottish Sun, October 20, page 65].

The 17-year-old Hearts defender is one of Scottish football's most exciting teenage talents, but there's no sense in the Whites pursuing him now and that's potentially beneficial for the Ibrox outfit.

Marcelo Bielsa has a lot of left-back options - Davis, Ezgjan Alioski, Barry Douglas and even Stuart Dallas if he needs him - but Steven Gerrard isn't so flush at the Gers.

The Rangers boss has Borna Barisic, right-back Jon Flanagan and centre-midfielder Andy Halliday.

The light Blues undeniably need Hickey more than Leeds do and it simply makes no sense that the English outfit will be in the race after the announcement about Davis.

The path isn't totally clear for Gerrard, because other sides could well lodge an interest before January, but it's clearer without a powerhouse like Leeds and Bielsa in the race.

Bielsa's man-management skills are well documented. Jack Clarke got a move to Tottenham on the back of one season under the veteran Argentine. They would've been a threat to Rangers, but Gerrard should be optimistic if Leeds aren't in the equation now.