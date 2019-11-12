Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds United fans react on Twitter as Jack Harrison misses out on EFL Team of the Week

Giuseppe Labellarte
Jack Harrison of Leeds United shoots whilst under pressure from Ryan Nyambe of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United loanee was impressive as the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa won at Elland Road at the weekend and keep the pressure on the Championship leaders.

Jack Harrison of Leeds United shoots whilst under pressure from Ryan Nyambe of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland...

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the EFL's latest Championship Team of the Week.

The Whites triumphed at Elland Road at the weekend, running out 2-1 winners over Blackburn to see them end matchday 16th third in the table, just two points off top spot.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges took the lead via Patrick Bamford's 30th-minute penalty, slotting home from the spot after Tosin Adarabioyo had fouled Luke Ayling in the area for his first goal since August.

 

Bamford then played in the impressive Jack Harrison to double Leeds' lead 10 minutes later and, even though Derrick Williams gave the visitors a lifeline from Stewart Downing's corner before the break, the Whites held on in the second half for victory.

Leeds duo Bamford and Ben White were recognised for their performances by the EFL and named in the Team of the Week, but Harrison, who has been in superb form and claimed his sixth goal contribution in his last six games, was not included.

As a result, some of the Elland Road faithful weren't pleased, and made their feelings known on social media:

Harrison, on loan from Manchester City, has started all of Leeds' 16 Championship games this season and has three goals and four assists (Transfermarkt).

Leeds United goal scorers Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts celebrate Harrison's goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch