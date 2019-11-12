Quick links

Leeds fans react to Leif Davis extension

Shane Callaghan
The Leeds United left-back has signed a new contract extension.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are chuffed over the news that Leif Davis has extended his contract at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old defender has committed his future to the West Yorkshire club until the summer of 2023.

Earlier today, HITC Sport wrote how the deal was much more important than it looked, after Liverpool were linked with the Leeds prospect earlier this year.

Many fans can't think of the teenage left-back without thinking of Marcelo Bielsa, who blurted out 'Very good Davis' on the touchlines during a friendly in Australia this past summer.

 

And many United supporters reacted to this deal accordingly:

This announcement should keep the likes of Ezgjan Alioski and Barry Douglas on their toes.

When fit, Alioski, who joined Leeds as a winger, is Bielsa's first-choice option at left-back, ahead of Douglas.

But the development over Davis is a reminder that Bielsa rates the young man highly and if Alioski or Douglas give him a reason to, the Argentine won't hesitate to propel him up the pecking order.

