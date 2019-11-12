Leeds fans react to Leif Davis extension

The Leeds United left-back has signed a new contract extension.
Leeds United fans on Twitter are chuffed over the news that Leif Davis has extended his contract at Elland Road.
The 19-year-old defender has committed his future to the West Yorkshire club until the summer of 2023.
Earlier today, HITC Sport wrote how the deal was much more important than it looked, after Liverpool were linked with the Leeds prospect earlier this year.
Many fans can't think of the teenage left-back without thinking of Marcelo Bielsa, who blurted out 'Very good Davis' on the touchlines during a friendly in Australia this past summer.
And many United supporters reacted to this deal accordingly:
Congratulations you will be amazing for Leeds— Leeds Melissa (@AlioskiLeeds31) November 11, 2019
VGD thoroughly deserved going to be a top player @leifdavis40— ian grundy (@Grundy1976Ian) November 12, 2019
Dont need VVD when you have VGD #lufc https://t.co/vdEH0jQ1Uq— Joe (@LUFC_Joe90) November 11, 2019
Very good Davis ! pic.twitter.com/eVb5d03wwG— Lee Scott (@LeeScott321) November 11, 2019
Very Good Davis— MagicHat (@bro4dylufc) November 11, 2019
Good lad.... Future first teamer.#MOT— Benjamin Thornton (@BenjaminTlufc) November 11, 2019
Very good Davis— Chris Smith (@Chris_smith_87) November 11, 2019
VGD— Olly Dillingham (@ollydillo) November 11, 2019
Great news, very promising young player— Emmet Mc Laughlin (@emmet_laughlin) November 11, 2019
His entire career he'll be known as VGD.— Slightly Happy Kalvin. (@Leeds______) November 11, 2019
VGD— simon coley (@SimonColey63) November 11, 2019
This announcement should keep the likes of Ezgjan Alioski and Barry Douglas on their toes.
When fit, Alioski, who joined Leeds as a winger, is Bielsa's first-choice option at left-back, ahead of Douglas.
But the development over Davis is a reminder that Bielsa rates the young man highly and if Alioski or Douglas give him a reason to, the Argentine won't hesitate to propel him up the pecking order.
Have something to tell us about this article?