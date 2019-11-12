Quick links

Leeds fans mock Blackburn's Derrick Williams for his 'delusional' post-match claims

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison were on target as Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United sealed a vital Championship triumph over Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 09, 2019 in Leeds, England.

There might have been just one goal in it but to say Leeds United were ‘hanging on’ as the seconds ticked by against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday would be well wide of the mark.

A flashing Derrick Williams header certainly made life more difficult than the hosts would have liked at Elland Road after Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford had fired the Whites into a two-goal lead. But, in truth, Blackburn never really looked like finding an equaliser in the final 50 minutes of a game which was far more comfortable than the 2-1 scoreline suggests.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side dominated, as they tend to do, with 68 per cent possession and 15 attempts to Blackburn’s four. In fact, Williams’ first-half header was the only shot on target Tony Mowbray’s side produced in over 90 minutes of football.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09:Derrick Williams of Blackburn Rovers' celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers...

With that in mind, Williams’ post-match comments make for rather bizarre reading.

“We’re very frustrated because we felt Leeds were there for the taking,” the 26-year-old told the Lancashire Telegraph. “I felt we could have nicked one towards the end in the last 20 minutes or so.

“It’s disappointing.”

Williams also believes Blackburn were unfortunate to concede a first-half penalty when Luke Ayling tumbled over a clumsy Tosin Adarabioyo challenge. Bamford fired the resulting spot-kick into the net and, unless our eyes are deceiving us, there isn't a replay out there which shows Adarabioyo getting any touch on the ball before he clattered into Ayling’s knee.

All in all, Leeds fans have been left scratching their heads and understandably so.

Jack Harrison celebrates after scoring his sides second goal with Helder Costa of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland...

 

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

