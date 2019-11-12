Leeds fans mock Blackburn's Derrick Williams for his 'delusional' post-match claims

Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison were on target as Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United sealed a vital Championship triumph over Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.

There might have been just one goal in it but to say Leeds United were ‘hanging on’ as the seconds ticked by against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday would be well wide of the mark.

A flashing Derrick Williams header certainly made life more difficult than the hosts would have liked at Elland Road after Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford had fired the Whites into a two-goal lead. But, in truth, Blackburn never really looked like finding an equaliser in the final 50 minutes of a game which was far more comfortable than the 2-1 scoreline suggests.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side dominated, as they tend to do, with 68 per cent possession and 15 attempts to Blackburn’s four. In fact, Williams’ first-half header was the only shot on target Tony Mowbray’s side produced in over 90 minutes of football.

With that in mind, Williams’ post-match comments make for rather bizarre reading.

“We’re very frustrated because we felt Leeds were there for the taking,” the 26-year-old told the Lancashire Telegraph. “I felt we could have nicked one towards the end in the last 20 minutes or so.

“It’s disappointing.”

Williams also believes Blackburn were unfortunate to concede a first-half penalty when Luke Ayling tumbled over a clumsy Tosin Adarabioyo challenge. Bamford fired the resulting spot-kick into the net and, unless our eyes are deceiving us, there isn't a replay out there which shows Adarabioyo getting any touch on the ball before he clattered into Ayling’s knee.

All in all, Leeds fans have been left scratching their heads and understandably so.

With 30% possession and one shot on target? Leeds were lucky to have survived that onslaught! — Tom Mullen (@Tom_Mullen) November 11, 2019

What might have been is 6-1 — Andy Leatham (@leedswhiterose) November 11, 2019

Teams delusional — Ian Boughton (@ianloaded) November 11, 2019

1 shot.. Seems legit — Terence O Connor (@TerenceocMOT) November 11, 2019

Defender & manager seen a different match to what I were watching think the word delusional springs to mind MOT. — R.Cartwright (@rogercart57) November 11, 2019

Eh what game was he playing in — Scooter Boy - LUFC (@Widderssoul) November 11, 2019

Didn’t think we played that well but I was never worried even at 2-1, very unimpressed by Blackburn if I’m being honest. — Ian Smith (@wolfeysmith) November 11, 2019

One shot on target - jog on mate — Ron (@ronaallleeds) November 11, 2019

This explains why @Rovers are where they are when a player comes away from that match thinking we were there for the taking that’s the brain capacity they are operating with pic.twitter.com/cwaBoUonZ0 — Dont you know hes LOCO (@LufcDamo) November 11, 2019