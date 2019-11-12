Kyle Lafferty receiving positive reviews in Norway after leaving Rangers in the summer

Rangers parted ways with Kyle Lafferty in the summer as he opted to make a switch to Norway's top-flight.

Kyle Lafferty is receiving positive reviews following his summer move from Scottish Premiership side Rangers to Norweigan side Sarpsborg.

The Gers parted ways with the 32-year-old in the summer, as the free-agent opted to move to Norway and sign for Sarpsborg where his manager, Geir Bakke isn't the only one saying positive things about him.

Whilst Sarpsborg were on the back end of a 4-0 defeat to Kristiansund over the weekend, he did play a positive part in his team securing a 3-2 win over Tromso last time out - he provided an assist for the opening goal during that game.

After that match, the referee who officiated that match, Espen Eska, and Lafferty's club manager, Bakke had nothing but positive words to say about the Northern Irishman, who was also booked during the match.

Referee Espen Eskas: "You can see in the game, he is involved in many situations, so you have to be aware, but he's actually quite a nice guy," Eskas told Sky Sports (12/11/19 at 6:30 am).

Sarpsborg manager Geir Bakke: "He's good to find space in behind the opponents and he gives something to the teammates out there, with his charisma and the passion for the play. It's fun for us as a club and for Norwegian football."

In the seven games Lafferty has played for Sarpsborg, he has only found the back of the net on one occasion, as he was also sent off on his debut for the club.

Whilst the goals are hard to come by for the experienced striker, it does seem that his presence on the pitch and in around his new club is providing a big boost for those associated with Sarpsborg.