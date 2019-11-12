Quick links

'Keep dreaming': Aberdeen fans mock Rangers over Lewis Ferguson links

Danny Owen
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Betfred League Cup semi final between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on November 03, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers reportedly want to raid Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen for Lewis Ferguson - if Glen Kamara leaves Ibrox in the January transfer window.

Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen appeals for a penalty late in the first half during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road on August 25, 2018 in...

The prospect of Ryan Jack and Lewis Ferguson playing together in central midfield for Rangers is the stuff of nightmares for Aberdeen fans.

But two years after the Dons captain walked away from Pittodrie to join the Glasgow giants on a free transfer, reports from the Scottish Sun are suggesting that Ferguson could potentially follow in his footsteps.

Rangers are apparently ‘braced’ for offers to flood in for the classy Finland international Glen Kamara and, should the bargain £50,000 signing leave after just 12 months in the famous blue shirt, Aberdeen’s 20-year-old fans’ favourite has been lined up as a ready-made replacement.

28th October 2018, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish League Cup football, semi final, Aberdeen versus Rangers; Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen celebrates his goal after making it 1-0

A tenacious young midfielder, Ferguson is the very definition of an all-rounder. He’s aggressive, combative and strong in the tackle but loves nothing more than breaking into the box to wreak havoc.

Ferguson, the nephew of former Rangers captain Barry, has two goals and five assists already this season and famously scored the winner against Steven Gerrard’s side in last year’s Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Time will tell, though, whether Ferguson takes a leaf out of Jack’s book and makes a controversial move across the country. With Jack playing the best football of his career under Gerrard, the Dons faithful are hoping that history is not about to repeat itself.

28th October 2018, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish League Cup football, semi final, Aberdeen versus Rangers; Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen celebrates his goal after making it 1-0

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

