'Keep dreaming': Aberdeen fans mock Rangers over Lewis Ferguson links

Rangers reportedly want to raid Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen for Lewis Ferguson - if Glen Kamara leaves Ibrox in the January transfer window.

The prospect of Ryan Jack and Lewis Ferguson playing together in central midfield for Rangers is the stuff of nightmares for Aberdeen fans.

But two years after the Dons captain walked away from Pittodrie to join the Glasgow giants on a free transfer, reports from the Scottish Sun are suggesting that Ferguson could potentially follow in his footsteps.

Rangers are apparently ‘braced’ for offers to flood in for the classy Finland international Glen Kamara and, should the bargain £50,000 signing leave after just 12 months in the famous blue shirt, Aberdeen’s 20-year-old fans’ favourite has been lined up as a ready-made replacement.

A tenacious young midfielder, Ferguson is the very definition of an all-rounder. He’s aggressive, combative and strong in the tackle but loves nothing more than breaking into the box to wreak havoc.

Ferguson, the nephew of former Rangers captain Barry, has two goals and five assists already this season and famously scored the winner against Steven Gerrard’s side in last year’s Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Time will tell, though, whether Ferguson takes a leaf out of Jack’s book and makes a controversial move across the country. With Jack playing the best football of his career under Gerrard, the Dons faithful are hoping that history is not about to repeat itself.

Hahaha, Lewis Ferguson to the hun rumours.

Contracted to 2024, they couldn't afford the amount if money it would take to officially speak to him, let alone buy him. — CvB (@sheep20) November 12, 2019

Ha ha keep dreaming unless you have 10 million. — N Robertson Murray (@handymurray) November 12, 2019

They can’t afford him — Craig Robertson (@crug76) November 12, 2019

Ferguson has the potential to be 10x the player Kamara is. So we will make this very easy for you. Whatever you sell Kamara for multiply it by 10 then we will talk. A club that needs 10million extra investment just to see out the season and throwing money around. Deja vu.. — Matthew (@westcoastsheep) November 12, 2019

We’d want all the transfer fee upfront, not in instalments so no chance of this happening. — GOOBY ⚪️ (@GOOBY1983) November 12, 2019

Here we go again from the Sun....."The Rangers are weighing up a January swoop for Aberdeen kid Lewis Ferguson". He is under contract with the Dons until the summer of 2024. £15 million with add ons and we may start talking....#justsaying #COYR — (@onlymemin) November 12, 2019