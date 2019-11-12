Joe Aribo is convinced he made the right call by joining Rangers

The Ibrox midfielder was in excellent form for Rangers at the weekend.

Rangers star Joe Aribo is convinced he made the right call by choosing to sign up at Ibrox on a free transfer during the summer transfer window, The Scottish Sun report.

The Nigerian international scored his first league goal for the club at the weekend, helping Steven Gerrard's side to a 2-0 victory over Livingston with a powerful effort.

The former Charlton man has been one of Gerrard's go-to men in the Scottish Premiership this season, starting all but one match he's been available for.

No surprise then to hear he's relishing his time at the club, feeling he's developing well under the Liverpool legend.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, the midfielder said of his summer switch: "Rangers was the right move for me, I am happy that I made this move.

"I want to keep improving and progressing under the gaffer and playing for this wonderful club.

"I came here to play in Europe and to win the title so I am happy to be pushing."

Vindicated

Aribo received his fair share of criticism from some in England after rejecting the chance to play in the English Championship with his former club.

His manager last season, Lee Bowyer, was left 'shocked' by the decision, suggesting he had made the wrong career move (talkSPORT).

With excellent form, Europa League experience against top sides like Porto and an international breakthrough with Nigeria, Aribo hasn't looked back.

The 23-year-old isn't the finished midfielder product yet. Gerrard can still add a bit of polish and all-round graft to his game. However, it appears he's in the perfect environment to improve.

Other young players should take note of what can be achieved in the Scottish Premiership.