Netflix: Who is Jeff Garlin's wife? Chronicling the Our Man in Chicago comedian's relationship!

The funnyman is back with his first-ever Netflix stand-up special.

To say Netflix has been killing it with their stand-up comedy output lately would be an understatement.

We've had terrific specials from the likes of Nikki Glaser, Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Mo Gilligan and many more so far this year, and they simply continue to deliver the goods.

The latest to attract the attention of comedy enthusiasts is Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago. The set landed on the streaming service on Tuesday, November 12th and has already left fans of the 57-year-old American comedian howling with laughter.

While foremostly known as a stand-up comic, he is also an actor, perhaps best regarded for playing Jeff Greene on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm; he also appeared in such films as Safety Not Guaranteed (he played Mr. Britt), Toy Story 3 (Buttercup), WALL-E (Captain B. McCrea) and more.

US comedian Jeff Garlin attend the special screening of Warner Bros Pictures' "Motherless Brooklyn" in Los Angeles, on October 28, 2019.

Jeff Garlin: Who is his wife?

Many will be aware that Jeff Garlin has long been a married man.

The popular figure married Marla Beth Cahan in 1994, and the couple has two sons together, which The Blast notes are named Duke and James.

However, the same source also notes that they filed for divorce in September 2018; they separated on July 25th 2017, which is also one day after the couple's wedding anniversary.

Currently, it's uncertain if the divorce has been finalised, with the earlier source suggesting that it was in danger of being thrown out due to delays earlier in 2019.

Distractify highlights that their relationship actually began as a professional one, as Marla was once Jeff's agent.

Marla Garlin: She's a casting director!

The 57-year-old is a casting director and has worked on some very notable projects across her career.

According to IMDb, she has cast such series as 2001's Maybe It's Me, five episodes of the hit sitcom The Office, and a 2014 episode of Playing House.

As for films, her credentials include 2013's Dealin' with Idiots, 2006'S I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With and the TV movies St. Sass and Gotta Kick It Up! However, the most notable title of the bunch is perhaps the 2005 comedy The 40-Year-Old Virgin starring the likes of Steve Carell, Paul Rudd and more. We all know how well cast that one is.

Moving on, Marla was also a member of the casting department on the 1999 film Arlington Road starring Jeff Bridges (The Big Lebowski, Iron Man) and the aforementioned Curb Your Enthusiasm, credited to an impressive sixty episodes.

(L-R) Casting director Marla Garlin, actor

