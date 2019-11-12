Jamie Redknapp disappointed with West Ham ace Felipe Anderson

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson is struggling right now.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that he has been disappointed with the performances of Felipe Anderson so far this season.

West Ham looked to be on the verge of challenging the top six when they beat Manchester United in September, but it's been all downhill from there.

Four defeats and two draws in the six league games since that win have seen West Ham plummet down the table, and they now sit 16th, just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Manuel Pellegrini is under increasing pressure to turn things around, and some of his players are woefully out of form right now, including playmaker Anderson.

The Brazilian made a decent start to the season, racking up 11 key passes in five games against Watford, Norwich City, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Bournemouth, but he's struggled lately.

Anderson is without a goal all season and hasn't picked up an assist since that draw at Bournemouth, with his form completely tailing off since the defeat to Crystal Palace last month.

The Daily Mail reported over the summer that Liverpool wanted Anderson, and whilst his early-season form looked like he could earn such a move, that now looks some way off right now.

Pundit Redknapp has now suggested that he thought Anderson could have earned a move to a big club, possibly like Liverpool, if he replicated last season's form.

Redknapp has been left disappointed though, criticising Anderson for not turning on the style this term, believing that the Brazilian is one player who needs to pull his finger out rather than just blaming struggling goalkeeper Roberto.

“At the start of the season, I said a standout campaign for Felipe Anderson could see rival clubs come in with £60m-plus bids for the Brazilian. But he has not been turning it on.”

“A lot of players there need to pull their fingers out. West Ham have a talented squad, and their struggles are not just down to Roberto,” he added.

Liverpool may well keep tabs on Anderson, but his patchy form may just put them off. They'll be looking for players who can not only contribute in the Premier League, but also the Champions League. Right now, Anderson isn't showing he can make that step up. His ability to play wide or as a number 10 would be appealing to Liverpool, but unless his form takes a considerable jump forward, a move to Anfield won't materialise for him in 2020.