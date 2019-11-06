You can now stream Disney Plus on PS4 and Xbox One - here's how!

Everything you need to know about how to stream the Disney Plus app on PS4 and Xbox One.

It's November 12th which means that the Disney Plus app has finally arrived in North America. Those who own a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console can stream its wide array of movies and TV shows on either platform for a monthly or yearly fee that is more than affordable.

Disney Plus has launched in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands and it is available to stream on both PS4 and Xbox One. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial, but know afterwards that you will need to pay a monthly fee of $6.99 or a yearly subscription price of $69.99.

To download the Disney Plus app you can click the corresponding PS4 and Xbox One links, or you can instead visit the relevant digital store on your console of choice and download the app for free from the Apps section.

Once you've done that, you will need to register to create an account or login if you already boast a subscription.

Disney Plus United Kingdom Release date

Techcrunch reports that Disney has confirmed Disney Plus will arrive in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France and Spain on March 31st, 2020.

It'll first arrive in the Netherlands, Canada and United States on November 12th, and then New Zealand and Australia on November 19th.

Just announced: #DisneyPlus will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and more to be announced soon) starting on March 31st. Please note: Titles may vary by territory. pic.twitter.com/lE6nzBeaXy — Disney+ (@disneyplus) 7 November 2019

Original story:

Disney Plus is scheduled to arrive on November 12th for North America, which is heart-breaking news for all us Brits as there's no official release date for the UK as of yet as all anyone really knows is that it's said to arrive early 2020. With that elephant in the room addressed right away, some good news is that the subscription service will be available via app on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Martin Scorsese has recently clarified his remarks about why Marvel movies aren't really cinema (a justification he shouldn't have needed to provide seeing as he's a legend of the industry), but regardless of anyone's views on the MCU there's no denying that Disney Plus is a wonderful offer that extends well beyond just comic book stories.

You'll have nine seasons of The Simpsons to watch as well as 21 others to avoid, there'll be original shows exclusive to Disney Plus such as She-Hulk and the Mandalorian, plus you'll be able to watch original Disney classics instead of their heinous 'live-adaptation' remakes. And you'll be able to watch all of them on PS4 or Xbox One.

How to watch Disney Plus on PS4 and Xbox One

Much like Netflix and other streaming services available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, you should be able to consume Disney Plus content via app when it launches on November 12th.

You will of course need to download the app from the PSN and Microsoft Stores and then sign up for a subscription. The app should be available to download no November 12th as mentioned before.

A subscription fee is said to be $7 per month or $70 for an entire year.

In addition to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, you'll be able to watch Disney Plus on the following platforms (via Android Central):

Android Mobile Devices

Android TV

Chromecast

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Desktop web browsers (plugins are unknown)

Android TV-based Sony TVs

Roku streaming players

Roku TV

What is there to watch on Disney Plus?

To be short and brief, you can pretty much watch almost everything related to Disney on Disney Plus.

There's a boatload of original Disney cartoons, there's a handful of Marvel movies meaning there's another means to not watch Captain Marvel, and there'll also be original shows such as the Mandalorian and Loki at later dates.

Yes, you'll also be able to watch a lot of Star Wars movies as well as series such as The Clone Wars.

Oh, and you'll also be able to watch The Simpsons despite Bart's recent protests, as well as animated classics such as Recess and Gravity Falls.

You can check out everything that'll be on Disney Plus at launch and sometime in the future by checking out an extensive guide from Collider by clicking here. WARNING: It's very long.