Graham Roberts blown away by Rangers' Steven Davis

Shane Callaghan
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have a seasoned veteran in Steven Davis.

Graham Roberts has singled out Rangers' Steven Davis for praise.

Steven Gerrard's Gers side are challenging Celtic for a first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 and their evergreen midfielder has played a huge role in that.

Davis re-signed for Rangers in January on loan from Southampton, before the move was made permanent during the summer.

And Ibrox legend Roberts has admitted to The Scottish Sun that he's hugely impressed by the Northern Irish maestro.

 

He said: "I also feel Steven Davis has been UNBELIEVABLE playing just in front of Goldson and Helander.

“He reads the game so well, sweeps up danger and spreads the play."

Davis originally endured a difficult return to Glasgow in January.

At the very start, he didn't look anywhere near as sharp as he does now, but he wasn't playing regularly for the Premier League side and the fitter he's got, the better he's got.

If Rangers are to stop Celtic from winning nine titles in a row, he is going to play a huge role in that.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

