Graeme Murty shares what Rangers' youngsters must do to gatecrash Steven Gerrard's plans

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has yet to give any of Graeme Murty's kids a prolonged run in the Ibrox first team.

The Rangers development squad coach Graeme Murty has advised the club's aspiring first-team players to 'never be satisfied' by what they have already achieved.

This calendar year alone, Rangers' youngsters have been crowned reserve and under-18 league champions, and also won the Scottish Youth and Al Kass cups.

But none of the players involved have yet enjoyed prolonged spells in Steven Gerrard's Ibrox first-team.

And asked during a Q&A session with the Rangers Youth Development Co on Tuesday, what they can do to change that, Murty replied:

The bottom line is that any player wanting to get into our first team from our academy or elsewhere need to displace good players. We always speak to the young players not about what they have done so far, but what they can achieve in the future. — Rangers Youth DC (@rfc_rydc) November 12, 2019

To never be satisfied but have a real desire to be the best player they can be https://t.co/9mLjAJlfRH — Rangers Youth DC (@rfc_rydc) November 12, 2019

Murty held up Alfredo Morelos as the Rangers player he hopes his youngsters can learn from, but insisted that every one of the Gers' first teamers provides a positive example to follow.

He said:

The person getting the headlines is Alfredo Morelos. He is displaying the clinical edge we hope our young players can learn from. The first team have a fantastic manner about them & are all really approachable giving good advice and demonstrating elite habits on a daily basis — Rangers Youth DC (@rfc_rydc) November 12, 2019

Murty's Rangers Colts welcome the English National League side, Wrexham, to Ibrox on Saturday for round four of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The Gers have already beaten Wrexham's league rivals, Solihull Moors, in this season's competition.