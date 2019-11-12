Quick links

Graeme Murty shares what Rangers' youngsters must do to gatecrash Steven Gerrard's plans

Rangers manager Graeme Murty is seen during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium on January 24, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has yet to give any of Graeme Murty's kids a prolonged run in the Ibrox first team.

The Rangers development squad coach Graeme Murty has advised the club's aspiring first-team players to 'never be satisfied' by what they have already achieved.

This calendar year alone, Rangers' youngsters have been crowned reserve and under-18 league champions, and also won the Scottish Youth and Al Kass cups.

 

But none of the players involved have yet enjoyed prolonged spells in Steven Gerrard's Ibrox first-team.

And asked during a Q&A session with the Rangers Youth Development Co on Tuesday, what they can do to change that, Murty replied:

 

Murty held up Alfredo Morelos as the Rangers player he hopes his youngsters can learn from, but insisted that every one of the Gers' first teamers provides a positive example to follow.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and FC Porto at Ibrox Stadium on November 07, 2019 in Glasgow,...

He said:

Murty's Rangers Colts welcome the English National League side, Wrexham, to Ibrox on Saturday for round four of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The Gers have already beaten Wrexham's league rivals, Solihull Moors, in this season's competition.

