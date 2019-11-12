Glenn Hoddle claims he cannot see Liverpool losing at Anfield again

Liverpool are leading the charge in the Premier League table as their nearest challengers are currently Leicester City.

Glenn Hoddle has astonishingly claimed that he cannot see Liverpool losing at Anfield again as he stated that the Merseyside giants have built a 'true fortress' in front of their own supporters.

On Sunday, Liverpool's unbeaten record both in the Premier League this season and their 45-game unbeaten run at Anfield was under threat when their title rivals Manchester City came to town.

But Jurgen Klopp's men dispatched the current champions of England, with the home team racing into a 2-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes before Sadio Mane added a third in the second half and City, later on, grabbed a consolation.

Former England playmaker Hoddle believes no-one will catch Liverpool in the Premier League title race this season, as he reacted to their unbeaten 46-game home run and made a pretty bold prediction.

"I don't see anyone catching them," said Hoddle, as posted by Connect Premier League. "I think that Anfield now is a fortress. We talk about fortresses at different clubs, that is a true fortress.

"I don't know how many games it has been since they lost their? 46! Well, there you go. I cannot see them losing at Anfield again. And if they were going to lose to someone [at Anfield] it was going to be City."

Liverpool didn't do much wrong last season other than coming up against a team in Manchester City that ended the campaign in a sensational manner.

From Klopp's perspective, it will be a case of his team taking the pain from last season and putting it into good effect this term, but it will also be a case of repeating what they did and pushing the bar to high levels once again.

After the international break, Liverpool have one of the most hectic fixture lists coming up, as they will be in Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FIFA Club World Cup action all in the space of six or so weeks.