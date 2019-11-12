Georges-Kévin Nkoudou scores first Besiktas goal after leaving Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with Georges-Kévin Nkoudou in the summer.

Georges-Kévin Nkoudou was one of a very few players that Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff simply couldn't eek the best out of.

Players such as Moussa Sissoko struggled for large parts of their Spurs career, but last season he began to flourish and since then he hasn't stopped, even Ben Davies found it difficult early on, but he is now one of Pochettino's best defenders.

But for Nkoudou, who moved to White Hart Lane for £9 million in 2016 [BBC Sport], it was a struggle throughout his tenure in North London, as even loan spells away from the club didn't help his cause.

In August, the 24-year-old ended his three-year stay at Spurs as he opted to make a switch to Turkish giants Besiktas [Stantard], where he announced himself over the weekend.

Whilst life in Turkey started off in a slow manner for Nkoudou, he netted his first goal for the club on Sunday, as he helped Besiktas secure a much-needed three points against Denizlispor.

Nkoudou, who had provided just one assist in his opening seven games for Besiktas, had just come back from a thigh injury, with his manager bringing him on as a second-half substitute as he was trying to search for three points.

The former Spurs man delivered for his team, as he will now be hoping to prove his worth on a more consistent basis.

Whilst it didn't work out for the versatile winger at Tottenham, it doesn't mean that Nkoudou cannot showcase his worth an prove that he can play in England's top-flight in the near future.

But for now, he will be hoping to help his current club win the Super Lig title, as they are currently sitting eighth in the table, three points off top spot after 11 matches.