Nottingham Forest fans react on Twitter as club shares clip of Tiago Silva getting past Derby County's Duane Holmes

Giuseppe Labellarte
Tiago Silva (28) of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 9th November 2019.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nottingham Forest beat their bitter rivals at the City Ground at the weekend and Reds ace Tiago Silva was impressive for Sabri Lamouchi and co.

The East Midlands derby may have been a few days ago but Nottingham Forest are still enjoying the bragging rights, mocking rivals Derby County by sharing a clip containing "skill of an obscene nature".

Tiago Silva had a very impressive game for the Reds at the City Ground, causing no end of trouble to the beleaguered Rams as they went on to make it three wins in a row over their rivals and five unbeaten.

 

Derby man Duane Holmes, in comparison, had a poor game, his decision-making and final passes poor on the day as the Reds were very much on top in the midfield battle, and in the end he was taken off in the 73rd minute for Jamie Paterson.

Aside from Forest's winning goal, which came about thanks to a major error from Jayden Bogle, one of the standout moments from the game was when Silva skilfully got past Holmes with an 'elastico'.

On Tuesday, the Reds Twitter channel posted the moment, complete with slow-motion replay, a "warning" and a "banned for under-18s" emoji.

And plenty of Reds fans couldn't get enough of seeing it time and time again:

Forest sit fifth in the Championship table, just three points off second-placed Preston, while Derby are 16th in the standings.

Tiago Silva (28) of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Hull City at the City Ground, Nottingham on Wednesday 23rd October 2019.

