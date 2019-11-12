Nottingham Forest fans react on Twitter as club shares clip of Tiago Silva getting past Derby County's Duane Holmes

Nottingham Forest beat their bitter rivals at the City Ground at the weekend and Reds ace Tiago Silva was impressive for Sabri Lamouchi and co.

The East Midlands derby may have been a few days ago but Nottingham Forest are still enjoying the bragging rights, mocking rivals Derby County by sharing a clip containing "skill of an obscene nature".

Tiago Silva had a very impressive game for the Reds at the City Ground, causing no end of trouble to the beleaguered Rams as they went on to make it three wins in a row over their rivals and five unbeaten.

Derby man Duane Holmes, in comparison, had a poor game, his decision-making and final passes poor on the day as the Reds were very much on top in the midfield battle, and in the end he was taken off in the 73rd minute for Jamie Paterson.

Aside from Forest's winning goal, which came about thanks to a major error from Jayden Bogle, one of the standout moments from the game was when Silva skilfully got past Holmes with an 'elastico'.

On Tuesday, the Reds Twitter channel posted the moment, complete with slow-motion replay, a "warning" and a "banned for under-18s" emoji.

And plenty of Reds fans couldn't get enough of seeing it time and time again:

Rumour has it Holmes is still having nightmares about this. — Claire (@LilMissRedDog) November 12, 2019

He’s sent Holmes right back to Huddersfield there — C (@BankzyNFFC) November 12, 2019

Love the sound of the crowd when he does it pure filth from Tiago ⚪⚪ — Martin Fretwell (@FretwellMartin) November 12, 2019

Class isn't he — Josh (@ForestLoyal1) November 12, 2019

Absolutely filthy — Tony Clarke (@tonyclarke81) November 12, 2019

Left him in the dust! Pure dedication in those moves! ^MC — ParkwayFitnessUK (@Parkwayfitness) November 12, 2019

P E R F E C T — Clearkut (@clearkut87) November 12, 2019

Admin baby — Matt Floyd (@MattFloyd79) November 12, 2019

Forest sit fifth in the Championship table, just three points off second-placed Preston, while Derby are 16th in the standings.