Quick links

Leeds United

Everton

Championship

Premier League

Everton's Fabian Delph poses for selfie with Leeds prospect Nohan Kenneh

Aiden Cusick
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Like Kenneh, the recent Everton acquisition started out in Leeds United's youth ranks.

Fabian Delph of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The young Leeds United midfielder Nohan Kenneh bumped into a former White at an England training camp this week. Kenneh, who is currently with the Three Lions' Under-18 side, added a selfie with the Everton midfielder Fabian Delph, who is with the seniors, to his Instagram story on Monday.

A caption read: "Don't forget your roots'.

Although from Bradford, Delph grew up a Leeds fan and played 58 times for United before his 2009 move to Aston Villa.

He has since had spells at Manchester City and Everton - whom he joined in an £8.5 million deal after winning the league under Pep Guardiola last season.

 

And Delph's career - throughout which he has won 20 England caps - is one that Kenneh will aspire to emulate.

The Liberia-born teenager is still awaiting his Leeds debut, but he is already highly-rated and was said to be interesting Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year [Soccer Link].

Turan Calhanoglu (TSG Hoffenheim) of Germany and Nohan Kenneh (Leeds United) of England compete for the ball during the international friendly match between England U17 and Germany U17 at...

Delph signed a deal until 2022 with Everton, taking him beyond his 32nd birthday.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch