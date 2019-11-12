Everton's Fabian Delph poses for selfie with Leeds prospect Nohan Kenneh

Like Kenneh, the recent Everton acquisition started out in Leeds United's youth ranks.

The young Leeds United midfielder Nohan Kenneh bumped into a former White at an England training camp this week. Kenneh, who is currently with the Three Lions' Under-18 side, added a selfie with the Everton midfielder Fabian Delph, who is with the seniors, to his Instagram story on Monday.

A caption read: "Don't forget your roots'.

Everton's ex-Leeds midfielder Fabian Delph poses for selfie with rising Whites star Nohan Kenneh. pic.twitter.com/Eynf2LPD5f — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) November 12, 2019

Although from Bradford, Delph grew up a Leeds fan and played 58 times for United before his 2009 move to Aston Villa.

He has since had spells at Manchester City and Everton - whom he joined in an £8.5 million deal after winning the league under Pep Guardiola last season.

And Delph's career - throughout which he has won 20 England caps - is one that Kenneh will aspire to emulate.

The Liberia-born teenager is still awaiting his Leeds debut, but he is already highly-rated and was said to be interesting Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year [Soccer Link].

Delph signed a deal until 2022 with Everton, taking him beyond his 32nd birthday.