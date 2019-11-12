Everton fans react to Marco Silva's handling of Moise Kean situation

Everton striker Moise Kean has struggled to make much of an impact at Goodison Park.

Everton fans have generally backed Marco Silva’s decision to drop Moise Kean from the squad at the weekend, after finding out the striker was late to a team meeting.

The Liverpool Echo claim that Kean has now failed to arrive on time to two team meetings at Everton, and he was punished on Saturday.

When Kean was left off of Everton’s team sheet at Southampton, many Toffees fans were critical of Silva.

But they have now backed the Portuguese manager for deciding to be stern with the 19-year-old.

Looks like silva was right to leave kean out the squad then — Louis Melia EFC (@LouisMeliaEFC) November 12, 2019

Marco acting correctly with the kean situation! All for that — The1878 (@The1878EFC) November 12, 2019

Being late doesnt equal bad attitude look at Ngolo Kante for example its about Management. Silva has done the right think in disciplining him but its what happens going forward not every player is managed the same.https://t.co/tSNjXwNr8c — El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) November 12, 2019

Moise Kean rightly punished for breach of team rules. As a Fan base lets not go OTT though we all been late in our lives — El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) November 12, 2019

Can’t wait for people to come out and say “he’s 19, Marco should give him a chance, ademola all over again” no they both acted like dickheads so they get bailed. Silva putting Everton first, I’m into that me like. — Josh Carrington (@_JoshCarrington) November 12, 2019

Right to be dropped then. — Deian Rhys Jones (@deianrhysjones) November 12, 2019

Silva done exactly the right thing re Moise Kean. Discipline him and move on. As long as it doesn't keep happening there will be no issue. — Kevin Cain (@WhatKCSaid) November 12, 2019

Kean’s latest indiscretion is unlikely to have improved his chances of playing at Everton.

There was great excitement when the Italian international arrived at Goodison Park in the summer, but he has failed to make much of an impact to date.

Kean is still searching for his first Everton goal, and he seems some way down the pecking order for places right now.

Everton are next in action after the international break when they take on Norwich City, and it will be intriguing to see whether Kean comes back into the Toffees’ match day squad on that occasion.