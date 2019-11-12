Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton fans react to Marco Silva's handling of Moise Kean situation

John Verrall
Everton's Moise Kean
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton striker Moise Kean has struggled to make much of an impact at Goodison Park.

Moise Kean of Everton during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on October 5, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Everton fans have generally backed Marco Silva’s decision to drop Moise Kean from the squad at the weekend, after finding out the striker was late to a team meeting.

The Liverpool Echo claim that Kean has now failed to arrive on time to two team meetings at Everton, and he was punished on Saturday.

 

When Kean was left off of Everton’s team sheet at Southampton, many Toffees fans were critical of Silva.

But they have now backed the Portuguese manager for deciding to be stern with the 19-year-old.

Kean’s latest indiscretion is unlikely to have improved his chances of playing at Everton.

There was great excitement when the Italian international arrived at Goodison Park in the summer, but he has failed to make much of an impact to date.

Kean is still searching for his first Everton goal, and he seems some way down the pecking order for places right now.

Everton are next in action after the international break when they take on Norwich City, and it will be intriguing to see whether Kean comes back into the Toffees’ match day squad on that occasion.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch