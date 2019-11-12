Demarai Gray shares what he said about Arsenal's defence on Saturday

Leicester City ran out 2-0 winners over Arsenal at the King Power Stadium in their most recent outing.

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has told the Leicester Mercury that he could see how deep Arsenal’s defence were right from the off on Saturday.

Leicester ran out 2-0 winners over Arsenal at the King Power Stadium last weekend, as they helped to consolidate their position in the top four.

Arsenal struggled to contain Leicester’s attack throughout the contest, but they did prove to be resilient in the first-half.

The Gunners managed to keep the scores at 0-0 at the break, and Gray feels that Unai Emery’s defensive approach to the match was a compliment to them.

“It was a nice win,” Gray admitted. “It was a different kind of game. We had to be patient as they sat off us but we knew as long as we kept playing, we’d get the opportunities and Vards (Jamie Vardy) got us going.

“I said on the bench at the start of the game to JJ (James Justin) ‘if you look at them, they’re quite deep’.

“It’s kind of a compliment as we’ve got a team like Arsenal playing backwards.”

Arsenal ultimately failed to hold out for the whole match, and after Alexandre Lacazette missed a glorious opportunity, Leicester made them pay.

Goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison swung the game in Leicester’s favour, as Brendan Rodgers heaped further pressure on Emery’s side.

Arsenal have struggled defensively this term, and their away form is now a real cause for concern.

The Gunners are currently nine points behind Leicester in the Premier League standings, after just 12 games.