David Moyes lauds 'exceptional' Celtic captain Scott Brown

Celtic captain Scott Brown will be hoping to guide the Glasgow giants to their ninth straight Scottish Premiership crown in May.

Whilst David Moyes didn't exactly provide a straight answer into whether he ever wanted to sign Scott Brown, he did respond by saying that he 'always wanted to know who the best Scottish players are' as he was making reference to the Celtic man and wanting to secure his services.

Moyes spoke in awe of Brown as he stated that he is an 'exceptional leader', who has become 'better' during the latter years of his Celtic career.

The now-retired Scotland international has played a big part in Celtic utterly dominating the domestic circuit in recent years as they will be chasing their 10th straight trophy next month.

Speaking to Sporsound on BBC Radio Scotland (11/11/19), Moyes had nothing but positive words to say about Celtic's man in the middle.

On whether he ever wanted to sign Brown: "I always wanted to know who the best Scottish players are," Moyes told Sportsound.

"Scott Brown, I've spoken about it a few times, I think he has become better over the years and by all accounts, he is an exceptional leader as well, which is getting few and far between [in today's game]."

During Brown's career, it was questioned whether he would move to England to try and make a name for himself in the Premier League, but he opted on continuing his legacy at Parkhead.

He has been a pivotal part as to why Neil Lennon has started off the season in such as bright fashion, as their biggest success, so far, has come in Europe.

Celtic will be looking for that ninth straight title at the end of the season as Moyes will no doubt be cheering the current champions on from afar.