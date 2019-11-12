Quick links

Chris Sutton's two-word reaction to Brendan Rodgers's Celtic claim

Shane Callaghan
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown on December 29, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
The former Celtic manager is doing a wonderful job at Leicester City.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park on November 03, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Brendan Rodgers has claimed that Celtic fans should have a better grasp of why he left for Leicester City in February.

The Northern Irish manager stunned and infuriated the Hoops fanbase earlier this year when he quit to join the Premier League side.

It was a huge decision for Rodgers in the sense that Celtic were on course to win three successive domestic trebles under him, something that they did under then-interim boss Neil Lennon anyway.

Leicester are Liverpool's main rivals for the Premier League title as of right, sitting eight points behind Jurgen Klopp's side in second.

 

It's shaping up to be a wonderful first full season for Rodgers, who told The Record that it wouldn't have been possible had he waited until the summer to join.

He said: "Perhaps now people will have a better understanding of why I made the choice to go when I did. OK, the timing wasn’t ideal for many people but I felt the club was in a really good place, the players’ mentality, everything around the club was healthy.

"It gave me the time to prepare for the summer so that we were ready to make a challenge at the start of this season. I think it’s worked out well for both parties.”

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton was always vocal in claiming that Rodgers should've waited until the summer to leave Parkhead.

Here's how the BT Sport pundit reacted to his latest comments on Twitter:

Being objective, you can see what Rodgers is saying here.

He is arguing that he wouldn't have been able to orchestrate the season that Leicester are having if he didn't have the three months last season to run the rule over things at The King Power, which makes sense and in time you wonder if more Celtic fans will get the method behind his madness.

And he's right. After all, it has worked out well for both parties.

Leicester City's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers (L) congratulates Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (c) during the English Premier League football match between Crystal...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

