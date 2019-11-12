Chris Sutton's two-word reaction to Brendan Rodgers's Celtic claim

The former Celtic manager is doing a wonderful job at Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers has claimed that Celtic fans should have a better grasp of why he left for Leicester City in February.

The Northern Irish manager stunned and infuriated the Hoops fanbase earlier this year when he quit to join the Premier League side.

It was a huge decision for Rodgers in the sense that Celtic were on course to win three successive domestic trebles under him, something that they did under then-interim boss Neil Lennon anyway.

Leicester are Liverpool's main rivals for the Premier League title as of right, sitting eight points behind Jurgen Klopp's side in second.

It's shaping up to be a wonderful first full season for Rodgers, who told The Record that it wouldn't have been possible had he waited until the summer to join.

He said: "Perhaps now people will have a better understanding of why I made the choice to go when I did. OK, the timing wasn’t ideal for many people but I felt the club was in a really good place, the players’ mentality, everything around the club was healthy.

"It gave me the time to prepare for the summer so that we were ready to make a challenge at the start of this season. I think it’s worked out well for both parties.”

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton was always vocal in claiming that Rodgers should've waited until the summer to leave Parkhead.

Being objective, you can see what Rodgers is saying here.

He is arguing that he wouldn't have been able to orchestrate the season that Leicester are having if he didn't have the three months last season to run the rule over things at The King Power, which makes sense and in time you wonder if more Celtic fans will get the method behind his madness.

And he's right. After all, it has worked out well for both parties.