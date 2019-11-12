Chris Sutton defends Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce, but thinks he's making one confusing decision

Newcastle United striker Joelinton still only has one goal since arriving in English football.

Chris Sutton has told the Monday Night Club, which was broadcast on BBC Radio Five Live on 11th November, that Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce sticking by Joelinton is a ‘head scratching’ decision.

Joelinton became Newcastle’s record signing over the summer, but he has struggled for goals since moving to Tyneside.

The Brazilian has netted just once in a Newcastle shirt since arriving, even though Bruce has shown great faith in him.

Joelinton has started consistently for the Magpies this term, and even though Sutton is slightly confused over that selection decision, the former Celtic striker still claims Bruce deserves more credit.

Bruce was widely criticised when he arrived at Newcastle, and the voices against him only grew louder after a difficult start.

However, Newcastle have really improved in recent weeks, and secured back to back victories by beating Bournemouth in their last outing.

And Sutton claims that some Newcastle fans were too quick to judge Bruce.

"It was always going to be easier to judge Steve Bruce after 15, 18 games and that is more of a reasonable barometer. But not single figure games, come on. He deserves more respect than that," he said.

"Joelinton is a bit of a head-scratcher at times and he needs him to click, but they are improving gradually. They have back-to-back wins now and it is just about grinding it on, churning it out.

"You can see there is an organisation about them and what I can't work out is what is the expectation from Newcastle supporters this season?”

Newcastle’s win over Bournemouth has pushed them up to 13th place in the Premier League standings, with their next match coming against