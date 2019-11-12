Quick links

Chelsea star Willian gives his verdict on Aston Villa's Wesley Moraes

Danny Owen
Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on March 16, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Wesley has scored just four goals in 12 Premier League games so far but he's caught Willian's eye on international duty with Brazil.

Aston Villa's Wesley Moraes is closed down by Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on November 2, 2019 in...

Wesley Moraes has not impressed everyone since joining Aston Villa this summer but fellow Brazilian Willian believes the striker should be pleased with the impact he has made in claret and blue, speaking to Globo Esporte.

It’s always a risk when you pay £22 million for a centre-forward whose only experience in European football has come in Slovakia and Belgium.

And Wesley has certainly endured a mixed start to life at Villa Park. He was superb in a 2-0 win against Everton in August, leading the line with power and finesse while clipping home a gorgeous finish, before also finding the net against Arsenal and twice in a 5-1 thrashing of Norwich City.

 

But there has also been a couple of less than impressive displays with Wesley coming under fire from supporters following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Though Willian, who himself knows how difficult it is to adapt to life in the Premier League having signed for in a £30 million deal Chelsea after spells in Ukraine and Russia, has thrown his support behind the old-school number nine.

Willian of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Valencia CF at Stamford Bridge on September 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

“He's fine, I've been following his games a little. He is a player who is very well adapted, looks like he's been in England for a while, scoring goals. I hope he can be happy in the Brazilian team too,” said the Blues number 10, speaking after Wesley was handed a shock call up for the Selecao ahead of the November international break.

Unfortunately for Villa, they have a lack of back up should they decide to take Wesley out of the firing line with Keinan Davis unproven in the Premier League and Jonathan Kodjia seemingly a little out of favour.

Wesley of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with his team mates during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road on October 05,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

