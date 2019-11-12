Quick links

Chelsea

Premier League

Chelsea fans think Jadon Sancho transfer is going to happen

John Verrall
Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who Frank Lampard is reportedly a fan of.

Jadon Sancho of England in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match between England and Kosovo at St. Mary's Stadium on September 10, 2019 in Southampton, England.

Chelsea fans are growing optimistic that Jadon Sancho will end up at Stamford Bridge now.

The Daily Express claim that Chelsea are keen to sign Sancho in the summer, when they are free to make transfers again.

And there is a feeling from Blues supporters that his mind is already on a move to London.

 

Sancho’s form has dipped badly at Borussia Dortmund since the rumours over his future started up.

The England international was substituted off in the first-half of Dortmund’s hammering against Bayern Munich at the weekend.

After the match Lucien Favre did not defend the winger. The Dortmund boss told Goal: “He was not good enough.”

Chelsea fans think that things are really playing into their hands now and they believe that it is only a matter of time before Sancho joins.

If Chelsea are to buy Sancho he could set them back around £100 million, according to The Daily Mail.

The English teenager is regarded as one of the brightest talents in world football, and his potential arrival at Chelsea is extremely exciting.

Chelsea already have some of England’s brightest talents, but Sancho would be the jewel in the crown if he was to arrive, and could become Lampard’s side talisman for the years ahead.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch