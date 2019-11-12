Chelsea brutally troll Tottenham on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur aren't having a good season - and Chelsea rubbed their nose in it on Monday.

Chelsea have brutally trolled London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Twitter.

Spurs are enduring a horrendous season after winning only three Premier League games in the 2019-20 campaign.

Consequently, Tottenham sit 14th in the table and a massive 11 points behind in the race for Champions League qualification.

Things are a little more promising on the blue part of the capital, with Chelsea sitting third in the Premier League table, level on points with second-placed Leicester City.

Frank Lampard is enjoying a very decent first season at Stamford Bridge so far.

The administrator of Chelsea's Twitter account decided to take the you know what out of Tottenham on Monday, posting a picture of the league table.

But it was only the top 14 places, leaving Mauricio Pochettino's side bottom of the standings that were posted.

Bottleham at the bottom — Singh (@PBX1_ChelseaFC) November 11, 2019

@HLTCO one for your pettiness thread. 14th placed Spurs. — (@Mezzala) November 11, 2019

LOOOOOL dig at Spurs. — CFC (@CFCTrenzs_) November 12, 2019

Great banter ngl — Davi (@HarryestKane) November 11, 2019

A reason it ends at 14th? — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) November 11, 2019

Haha top 14? Quite strange to show up to 14 teams no? Generally top 10 or top 6. Oh wait a minute Spurs are 14th!! Enough said!! — Miz (@Miz9Rahman) November 11, 2019

The North Londoners can get their own back before Christmas when Lampard's side come to town on December 22.

Question is, what will the table look like then and will Pochettino still be in charge of the Lilywhites?