Celtic on-loan ace Fraser Forster could still do a job in Premier League, says Paul Robinson

Celtic brought Fraser Forster back to Parkhead on loan and the goalkeeper is doing very well for Neil Lennon and the Hoops.

Celtic on-loan star Fraser Forster has been tipped by Paul Robinson to play in the Premier League again, as reported by the Daily Echo.

Indeed, the pundit and former England goalkeeper suggested that the Southampton man should consider returning south of the border - without elaborating on whether it would be the Saints or another club - in future.

Forster has been on Southampton's books since the summer of 2014, when he left Parkhead for St Mary's Stadium in a £11.3million deal (Transfemarkt), and has made 125 appearances for the Saints, but fell out of favour under both Mark Hughes and then Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The 31-year-old made just one first-team appearance for Southampton last season, the penultimate game of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign against West Ham, in which he conceded three goals, and his last senior appearance prior to that was on Boxing Day 2017, when the Saints were beaten 5-1 by Tottenham.

However, Forster's loan switch back to Celtic has proven a new lease of life for his career, with 15 appearances already for Neil Lennon's side this term, and numerous superb saves, in particular the heroic 95th-minute stop from a ferocious Lazio effort to preserve the Hoops' lead in their Europa League clash at Celtic Park.

Although Robinson acknowledges that he doesn't know what Forster's thoughts on his future are, he says that, were he the Hoops fan favourite, he would be thinking about wanting to prove himself back in England and finish his career in the Premier League.

“Fraser Forster could still more than do a job in the Premier League because of the level of performance he got himself to when he got in the England squad,” Robinson wrote in the Daily Echo. “He’s still of an age where he can come back.

"I don’t know what his thoughts are... if I was him I’d be thinking, ‘I’ve got a couple of years up at Celtic, get in the team, play well and then I can come back finish my career in the Premier League’. I might be completely wrong, and he has his sights set on finishing in Scotland and winning a title every year at Celtic but if it was me I’d think I still had a lot to prove south of the border."