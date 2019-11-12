Cardiff reportedly enter Neil Harris talks as Mehmet Dalman makes exciting claim

Former Millwall manager Neil Harris is reportedly set for a return to the dugout with Championship strugglers Cardiff City - can he replace Neil Warnock?

Cardiff City have opened talks with former Millwall manager Neil Harris as they look to fill the sizeable void left by Neil Warnock’s departure on Monday, according to The Mail.

70-year-old Warnock will always remain a modern-day legend on the blue half of South Wales, not only for that most unexpected of promotions in 2018 but also for his success in uniting a previously divided club.

The veteran Yorkshireman walked away on Monday with Cardiff slipping to 14th in the Championship following the 1-0 home loss to Bristol City 24 hours before. But Cardiff are determined to bring in a replacement as soon as possible with Harris potentially set for an immediate return to the dugout.

Millwall legend Harris departed The Den a month ago in a matter not too dissimilar to Warnock, bidding farewell before his reputation became tainted by poor results, but The Mail reports that he is already in talks about taking over at Cardiff.

“We are very keen to make an announcement sooner rather than later. We are almost there,” chairman Mehmet Dalman told Jim White on talkSPORT (12 November, 10am).

The Sun claimed yesterday that Lee Bowyer and Gareth Ainsworth were also under consideration but it seems that Charlton and Wycombe Wanderers can sleep easy with Harris now emerging as the clear front-runner.

Like Warnock, Harris has shown an ability to drag up a team by its bootstraps and turn them into a unit far greater than the sum of its parts – though supporters hoping for a move away from the ‘route one’ style of recent years may be a little disappointed.