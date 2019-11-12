Barry Ferguson lauds Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara as a 'driving force'

Rangers head into the international break level on points with their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish Premiership table.

Barry Ferguson has been left in awe of the performances Glen Kamara has been putting in for Rangers as he helped his team to a 2-0 win against Livingston over the weekend.

Former Scotland midfielder Ferguson stated that the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Joe Aribo, Steven Davis and Ryan Jack have been praised for their performances, as he now highlighted Kamara, who seemingly hasn't been mentioned as much.

Steven Gerrard's side enter the international break full of confidence after they continued their great run of form in the Scottish Premiership, as well as proving their worth in Europe.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer (11/11/2019), Ferguson praised Rangers for their weekend performance, as he thinks that Kamara has been a 'snip' at £50,000.

"You seen it a few weeks back with Celtic going there [to Livingston], they struggled," Ferguson told PLZ Soccer. "I thought up until they scored, they were never in any danger. But once that full goal went in they took control of the full game.

"Everybody is talking about Aribo, great finish and Morelos, another goal. But for me, I have been praising Steven Davis and Ryan Jack, and quite rightly so, but I thought Glen Kamara was excellent. I thought he controlled the midfield.

"And for me, at this moment in time, what a snip that is at £50,000. For me, he just gets better with each game and he's becoming a real driving force in that Rangers midfield."

These are the type of performances Gerrard will be hoping his team can maintain and showcase when it matters most.

Next month, Rangers will face off against their Old Firm rivals on two occasions, at first in the Scottish League Cup final before they lock horns in a very crucial Premiership encounter.

But before then, Gerrard, his backroom staff, and those not on international duty will be resting up as the former Liverpool man will be hoping those who have gone on national duty return in one piece.