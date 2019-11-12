Aston Villa star Trezeguet raves about 'incredible' fans

Aston Villa winger is enjoying his time at the club.

Aston Villa new boy Trezeguet says he has been impressed by the fervent support from the club's fans.

The Egyptian winger has made eight starts for the club this season and a further three appearances from the bench.

He has contributed two goals and one assist so far this season, netting in his last two games against Liverpool and Wolves.

The 25-year-old has been speaking to the club's official website about his time at Villa so far.

He said: "I am loving it! It’s a huge club, a good team and terrific supporters. I think the fans are amazing – always positive.

"They support us at the game if we win, lose or draw. They are always with us. I always want to make them happy and I hope we do lots of times between now and the end of the season.

"I have not been disappointed. It’s incredible. Every game feels like a big game because Villa Park is always full, loud and exciting. It’s a great experience to be part of."

What is most impressive about Trezeguet is that he is improving all the time.

He scored 25 goals across his last two seasons at Turkish club Kasimpasa and his eye for goal is becoming apparent at Villa too.

It is clear from his comments that he is enjoying being a part of Aston Villa, and while he continues to play like he has done in recent weeks, the feeling from fans will be mutual.