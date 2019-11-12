Quick links

Aston Villa fans baffled by Chelsea star Willian's comments on Wesley

Aston Villa fans celebrate following Anwar El Ghazi (22) of Aston Villa scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final between Aston Villa and Derby County at...
Chelsea ace Willian has praised Aston Villa striker Wesley.

Willian of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Valencia CF at Stamford Bridge on September 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa striker Wesley has blown hot and cold this season, but he has still done enough to earn a first call-up to the Brazilian national team.

Villa splashed the cash to sign Wesley from Club Brugge over the summer, landing him after he smashed 17 goals and 10 assists for the Belgian side last season.

The 22-year-old was charged with the task of replacing Tammy Abraham, but it's fair to say that he has been something of a mixed bag for Villa so far.

 

Goals against Everton and Arsenal showed his potential, whilst he hit a brace at Norwich too. Yet he's also struggled in many games, and even when he scored twice at Norwich, he still missed a penalty in that game too.

Villa will still have high hopes for Wesley, and their faith looks well-placed given that Brazil have now called him up alongside fellow attackers Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Rodrygo.

Brazil may simply hope to cap Wesley in order to prevent Belgium from snatching him, but his call-up has been backed by Chelsea ace Willian.

Wesley Moraes of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Willian has told Globo Esporte that he thinks Wesley looks well-adapted to Premier League football, and looks like he's been playing in England for some time having impressed him.

Those comments have been met with bemusement by Villa fans, who believe Willian must have only seen him play against Everton or Norwich, suggesting he has been 'awful' and questioning whether Willian's comments are for real.

Other Villa fans slated those critics, believing they should be getting behind Wesley rather than getting on his back – especially if a proven player like Willian is such a big fan.

