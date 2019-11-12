Arsenal star Ceballos was right not to join Tottenham

Arsenal midfielder would be even more lost in the shuffle at Tottenham.

Arsenal won the race to sign Dani Ceballos in the summer over Tottenham, with Daily Mail reporting Spurs were not prepared to offer him the same first team assurances.

If Ceballos' heart had really been set on Tottenham, he could have pushed to sign with last season's Champions League finalists.

So far the decision made by Ceballos and Real Madrid to sign off on the Arsenal move looks to be the right one.

This is due to the constant chopping and changing in Tottenham's midfield amid a terrible start to the season for Mauricio Pochettino's team. They sit 14th after 12 games.

At Tottenham, Ceballos would simply be lost in the shuffle amid serious competition for places.

Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Oliver Skipp, Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier and Christian Eriksen are all competing for midfield spots.

Pochettino does not appear close to knowing his best trio at this point, and it's holding Spurs back.

Ceballos meanwhile has been inconsistent at Arsenal.

After a bright start for the Gunners the 23-year-old Spaniard has faded. He provided two assists in the league win over Burnley in August but has not contributed to a Premier League goal since.

He played in six consecutive games for Arsenal before being left out against Leicester at the weekend.

It's likely he will come back in, especially with Granit Xhaka ostracised.

That's the issue. Arsenal don't have the multiple options which Spurs do. And that means Ceballos' difficulty to adjust buys him more time.

At Tottenham he would be lost in the pack, and despite his talent and Spurs' problems, he probably would not be a difference maker as his inconsistent form shows.

Arsenal looks to be the better option for him. It's up to Ceballos now to seize the opportunities which will likely continue to come his way.