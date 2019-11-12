Arsenal manager Unai Emery gives backing to Sarri

Arsenal manager talks up Maurizio Sarri.

Unai Emery is a manager under a lot of pressure at Arsenal right now after a poor run of form.

But he isn't the only boss of a big European side feeling the pressure.

Maurizio Sarri sits top of the Serie A table with Juventus but he isn't pleasing everybody.

He substituted Cristiano Ronaldo early at the weekend and The Telegraph report that this caused some unrest with both the player and the fanbase.

Juventus has scored only 20 goals in 12 games, the joint sixth best in the league. Fans want more.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has given his support to Sarri, the man who beat his Gunners side with Chelsea in last season's Europa League final.

Emery told TMW: "He is a coach that I respect a lot, Juve will continue to grow."

Both coaches are in attendance at a UEFA conference this week during the international break.

As Chelsea fans discovered last season, Sarri's style and methods take some adjusting to.

To his credit he emerged with a trophy at the end of the season, and qualified for a Champions League place.

He is likely to win silverware in Italy for the first time in his career too this season.

Right now Emery at Arsenal looks further away than when he arrived when it comes to winning a trophy.