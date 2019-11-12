Andre Onana should pick Spurs over Man Utd after both reportedly make contact

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly battling for Andre Onana.

The January transfer window is drawing ever closer, and Premier League clubs are being linked with a host of transfers, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur no different.

Both sides are off the pace in the battle for Champions League football, and may feel that a couple of January additions can really help them push for the top four.

One player is actually being linked with both clubs, as De Telegraaf claimed earlier this month that both clubs have made contact with the agent of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, with Paris Saint-Germain doing similar.

Onana, 23, is one of the brightest young goalkeepers in European football, and it's no great surprise that he's attracting interest having starred for Ajax since joining from Barcelona in 2015.

Should both United and Spurs firm up their interest and offer Onana a move to the Premier League, he'll be faced with a tough decision – but Tottenham may well be the better option for the Cameroon international.

Tottenham's first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris hasn't been the most reliable stopper in recent times, and with Spurs needing a rebuild, replacing their soon-to-be-33 goalkeeper may be a wise move, and Onana could sense an opportunity to start.

Additionally, former Ajax players have tended to fare well at Spurs; Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez and Christian Eriksen have all excelled with both teams, and that track record should tempt Onana towards Spurs.

The main factor though is that United have a goalkeeper. They just signed David De Gea to a new deal until 2023, meaning they have no plans to replace the Spaniard any time soon.

Leaving to go and sit on United's bench wouldn't make sense for a top young goalkeeper like Onana, whilst with Sergio Romero also at the club and Dean Henderson set to return to Old Trafford next summer, a move to Old Trafford makes no sense.

Heading to Spurs is a much better option for Onana, and whilst it can't be easy to snub a club the size of United, Tottenham present the best avenue to first-team football in the near future.