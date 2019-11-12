Amazon: Fans thrilled after Unforgotten season 4 update - is there an air date yet?

When it comes to cracking cases, nobody does it better.

The award-winning series is set to return to screens!

We've seen a sea of British crime dramas over the years; some good, some frankly rather bad. However, some have also proven to be absolutely superb, and few can be considered as such so passionately as Unforgotten.

The series - courtesy of writer-creator Chris Lang and director Andy Wilson - first arrived on ITV way back in October 2015, but made an immediate impression on audiences. We were thrown straight into a world of danger and mystery alongside London detective duo DCI Cassie Stuart (played by Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar).

Tackling difficult cases of murder and beyond, every season has arguably gotten progressively better. Season 2 came in 2017, with the third following in August 2018. It didn't demand a fourth crop of episodes, and actually audiences were left satisfied and convinced that Unforgotten had already cemented a legacy of sorts.

Nevertheless, a fourth was announced in the wake of the third's conclusion.

Unforgotten: Is there a season 4 release date?

Currently, there is no air date for Unforgotten season 4.

As it was renewed back in 2018, audiences have long suspected that it would return in 2019, but there haven't been many updates... until now!

On Saturday, November 9th 2019 Sanjeev posted a picture of himself with co-star Nicola on Twitter, anchored by the caption: "Sunny and Cassie sitting in a tree... Catching up with a friend and discussing what might end up in #sunnysbackpack #unforgotten series 4 filming soon! #nicolawalker @UnforgottenTV @mainstreetpics."

It's concrete news that it's in the pipeline, but considering it's yet to begin filming, a 2019 air date appears out of the question. At least there's something to look forward to in 2020 already!

Sunny and Cassie sitting in a tree...

Catching up with a friend and discussing what might end up in #sunnysbackpack #unforgotten series 4 filming soon! #nicolawalker @UnforgottenTV @mainstreetpics pic.twitter.com/1abtzhkBVZ — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) November 9, 2019

Fans talk Unforgotten season 4 on Twitter!

The series' production company Mainstreet Pictures commented on the status, writing: "Our two favourite coppers. Can’t wait till you get on the case again..."

Obviously, they're not alone in that at all. One fan commented: "One of the most criminally underrated shows around, very excited," while another added: "It’s been too long! Roll on series 4. Unforgotten is a gem - one of the few programmes I bother to turn on the TV for now... We need many more programmes like Unforgotten. Thank you."

Similarly, this delighted fan weighed in: "Fantastic news, we love #Unforgotten and always wonder what's in #sunnysbackpack. You're both wonderful actors and I'm sure season 4 will not only live up to, but will surpass the brilliance of 1-3! Enjoy!"

We sure hope so - we're optimistic too.

Unforgotten season 4 cast: Who is back?

As acknowledged by Metro back when a fourth series was renewed, fans can expect Chris Lang returning as the show's writer - we'd expect nothing less!

The Twitter post confirms that the two protagonists are back on the job and the source suspects that the likes of Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting, Lewis Reeves as DC Jake Collier and Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley will also return; we're counting on it.

Considering filming is yet to commence, the project is steeped in mystery right now, which makes it all the more exciting. We'll be sure to keep an eye out for a potential air date.

