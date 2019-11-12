Alan Shearer raves about Leicester City quartet following weekend win

The Premier League legend and BBC Sport pundit named four Leicester City men - three players and boss Brendan Rodgers - in his Team of the Week.

Premier League legend and BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer has named a number of Leicester City players - plus manager Brendan Rodgers - in his Premier League Team of the Week, and issued widespread praise to the Foxes contingent as he gave his reasons for his picks (Premier League website).

Leicester hosted Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and, following a goalless first half, Jamie Vardy finally broke the deadlock in the 68th minute, firing in his 11th goal of the season after Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans cut open the Gunners defence.

James Maddison then made sure there was no way back for Arsenal with a low strike through Hector Bellerin's legs and into the back of the net on 75 minutes, a result which, at the end of matchday 12, put them second in the Premier League table.

Shearer picked Jonny Evans in his TOTW, saying the defender is "getting better with age. At 31 he has become a key cog in one of the league's best teams", while of Maddison, he complimented him for scoring "a great goal and his all-round touch and technique was very impressive".

Vardy was the final Leicester player picked - "a goal and an assist. The Premier League's top scorer is leading by example for the fantastic Foxes" - and of Rodgers, Shearer said: "What a job he is doing. Leicester City dominated Arsenal and their fine form shows no signs of stopping."

Leicester's next game, after the final international break of 2019 comes to an end, will be the trip to Brighton on Saturday 23 November.