How old is Danielle Cohn? Dad reveals all in hard-hitting Facebook post!

The true age of YouTube star Danielle Cohn may finally have been revealed thanks to a Facebook post from her dad.

YouTube seems never to be without controversy these days.

One of the latest subjects to rile up viewers is the age of YouTuber Danielle Cohn.

But just how old is Danielle and why is this such a big issue?

DON'T LEAVE US HANGING! Is Marianne renewed for season 2?

Who is Danielle Cohn?

Danielle 'Dani' Cohn is a YouTuber who has amassed over 1.6 million subscribers.

The social media star rose to fame on the TikTok app and has since branched out onto several other platforms including Instagram where she has over 4.5 million followers.

As well as creating general video content for YouTube, focusing primarily on her relationships, Cohn also has a growing music career and uses her channel to post music videos.

BOND, JANE BOND! Seven actresses who would kill it as Bond

Danielle Cohn performs live onstage at The Emerson Theater on December 13, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

How old is Dani and why is her age controversial?

A lot of Cohn's YouTube and social media content focuses on her relationships, most prominently with fellow YouTuber Mikey Tua. Their videos have included controversial pranks, such as Danielle faking pregnancy in a video.

However, the pair recently broke up and fans speculated that it was Dani's age that caused the pair to split.

Now, according to Distractify, Danielle's father - Dustin Cohn - took to Facebook to clarify his daughter's age and explaining that she is only a minor at 13 years old.

He said:

"Danielle is 13. I have never liked Danielle being on social media especially when she started at such an early age..."

I guess Danielle cohns dad just spilled the whole damn tea on Facebook omg pic.twitter.com/fAeLZvW06S — Jaycakes (@lovejaycakess) September 16, 2019

Tracing back the various controversy

Fans on social media have always debated the age of Dani.

In YouTube videos, Dani has stated that she previously won the Miss Florida Jr. Preteen. The pageant requires contestants to be no older than 10 years old. If Dani was 10 at the time of when she claims she won it, it would mean that she is 15 now.

However, in contrast, a story that came from Mikey Tua's Instagram page that brought conflict to the age issue. A story was allegedly uploaded by Mikey's parents to his page, where they stated that they were taking away Mikey's Insta because he was a minor and that they did not support his relationship with Dani.

Mikey's dad also posted on his own personal page where he accused Dani of lying. He said:

SEE ALSO: J Hus talks juju and black magic as fans react to Snapchat bombshell "I love my son very much. All I want is for him to be safe with himself and his decisions. As parents, we need to protect him from any harm that might come his way. He wants to get emancipated and I understand that but his emancipation could get him in prison. Dani is not 15."

In other news, here's how to watch Dancing with the Stars in the UK.