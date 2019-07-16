Year of the Rabbit series 2 confirmed: Start date, cast and details!

Fans are still eager to see Matt Berry work his magic on more episodes.

The first series of Channel 4's Year of the Rabbit was a huge success, giving audiences six highly entertaining and intriguing episodes to dig into.

We were captivated by Inspector Rabbit's (Matt Berry) unorthodox methods of crime-fighting as well as the superb supporting cast that brought the series to life in brilliantly hilarious fashion.

It's been away for some time now, but let's look ahead...

What's Year of the Rabbit about?

Year of the Rabbit is a period police comedy set it in Victorian London and features an abundance of over the stereotypes and one or two unusual cameo appearances.

The series stars Matt Berry, famed for his unique and booming voice, as Detective Inspector Rabbit, a boozed-up and world-weary copper with a no-nonsense attitude.

Joining him are Freddie Fox as his loyal if inexperienced partner Strauss and Susan Wokoma as Mabel Wisbech, the daughter of the show's police chief who is just as qualified for police work as her male counterparts despite the reservations of her father and other men on the team.

Year of the Rabbit: Series 2 confirmed

That's right... Year of the Rabbit series 2 has been confirmed!

According to Channel 4, Matt Berry has said: I’m looking forward to Inspector Rabbit returning back to our screens to fight crime in the past. This time he’ll deal with all sorts of unearthly forces, including the Royal Family! Victorian London is presently very much where it’s at.”

Similarly, Fiona McDermott - Head of Comedy at Channel 4 - has commented: “Year of the Rabbit is one of the most glorious, gutsy and audacious comedies on TV, made by a fantastic cast and crew who relish every detail. We're thrilled to welcome it back. Here's to more absurd capers in the dark underbelly of Victorian London.”

The source confirms that cast members Matt Berry, Freddie Fox and Susan Wokoma will return.

Year of the Rabbit series 2: Start date?

There is no news on an air date just yet, but we'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled.

Series 1 began airing in June 2019, but we can't imagine the new batch of episodes being rolled out in time for June 2020.

According to Digital Spy, when asked about a character's potential return, Kevin Cecil weighed in: “We don’t yet know how much and in what capacity, because we haven’t written it yet..."

So, with the fact they've yet to write it in mind, perhaps we won't see it until much later in the year.

